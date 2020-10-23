(Bloomberg) -- The prime minister of Slovenia, the birthplace of Donald Trump’s wife Melania, urged him to “go, win” the Nov. 3 election and said Democratic challenger Joe Biden would be “one of the weakest presidents in history.”

Right-wing Premier Janez Jansa’s public endorsement of Trump isn’t unexpected. He has has been a staunch supporter and, like Trump, is a prolific Twitter user who uses the social-media platform to attack his opponents.

Jansa, who has been criticized at home and abroad for autocratic behavior including demonizing opposition parties and critical media, joins the ranks of other leaders in the European Union’s east who have thrown their support behind Trump while clashing with the bloc over democratic values.

In Poland, nationalist President Andrzej Duda won Trump’s endorsement before winning a second term in a July election. In Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said he doesn’t want to see a return of the “moral imperialism” a Democratic administration would bring to the White House.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.