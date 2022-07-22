(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s finance minister implored councilors who run the nation’s eighth-biggest metropolitan area to put the interests of its communities first and end dysfunction.

The Mangaung municipality, which includes South Africa’s judicial capital of Bloemfontein, was taken over by the national government this year. It was placed under administration by the Free State provincial government in December 2019 after the authorities failed to implement a recovery plan and missed payments on 51.9 billion rand ($3.1 billion) of debt.

Reports of divisions in Mangaung’s new council, which has been in office for six months, don’t inspire confidence in its ability to govern and “sends worrying signals to investors,” Enoch Godongwana told officials in the city on Friday, according to a copy of his speaking notes provided by the National Treasury. The failure by officials to comply with the law or heed their fiduciary responsibilities is also unacceptable, he said.

“Councilors are elected and deployed in positions of leadership in municipalities to improve the quality of the lives of the people of our communities,” Godongwana said. “If your attitude and agenda are not aligned with that of national interest, then perhaps the time is right to reconsider whether being a local government leader is what you should be doing for the next five years.”

The metro’s credit profile is assessed at Caa1, seven steps below investment grade, with a negative outlook by Moody’s Investors Service. It’s one of several South African cities and towns plagued by graft, financial mismanagement, poor service delivery and crumbling road, water and electricity infrastructure.

