(Bloomberg) -- Legendary Entertainment, producer of the hit 2021 film “Godzilla vs. Kong,” has been working with the investment bank LionTree LLC on possible deals, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The company, a unit of China’s Dalian Wanda Group Co., has had talks about merging with a special purpose acquisition company, making acquisitions or finding other partners, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. Legendary, which is profitable on its own, may decide not to do anything.

Legendary was founded in 2000 by financier Thomas Tull. He sold it for $3.5 billion five years ago to Wanda, part of Chinese real estate mogul Wang Jianlin’s empire. The Chinese businessman was expanding aggressively in the U.S., including acquiring control of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the nation’s largest theater chain.

LionTree declined to comment.

“Godzilla” has generated more than $400 million in ticket sales worldwide despite being released simultaneously on AT&T Inc.’s HBO Max streaming service. Legendary also has a growing TV lineup, including “Enola Holmes,” which appeared on Netflix.

