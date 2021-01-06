(Bloomberg) -- A Republican congressman filed a last-ditch bid at the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse President Donald Trump’s election defeat, asking the justices to intervene just as protesters forced a halt to the joint congressional session that was set to ratify Joe Biden’s victory.

Representative Louie Gohmert of Texas asked the court to block Vice President Mike Pence from invoking the law that has governed the formal vote-counting session since the 19th century. Gohmert’s ultimate aim is to have the election decided by the House of Representatives, which under the 12th Amendment would vote by state delegations.

Pence said earlier Wednesday he has no power to reverse Trump’s defeat.

Four lower court judges -- all Republican appointees -- have summarily rejected Gohmert’s lawsuit, and the Supreme Court has already turned away two efforts to overturn Biden’s victory in pivotal states, each time without any public dissent. In addition, the justices have deferred acting on a Trump bid to overturn Biden’s win in Pennsylvania.

