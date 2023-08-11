(Bloomberg Markets) -- What’s it like to live and work in Chicago? Kunal Kapoor, chief executive officer of investment researcher and manager Morningstar Inc., gives his insider take to Bloomberg Markets. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.

What’s the best place to go out for breakfast?Superkhana in Logan Square. It’s fun, and it’s a modern twist on Indian cooking. Their chai is amazing.

Where do you always bring visitors from out of town?I start with the Bean [a massive stainless-steel sculpture] in Millennium Park. I always like to joke that Anish Kapoor, who made it, is my cousin—which is not true. The Riverwalk and the lake are amazing as well. A really cool thing to do is to take people to the University of Chicago and Northwestern. You get such a good flavor for the city.

What’s your work commute like?Metra, the commuter rail. Of course, it could be faster, and the trains could be more according to my schedule, but life doesn’t work that way.

What’s one local custom you’d like the rest of the world to adopt?There really is something to “Chicago nice.” It’s true of the Midwest in general, but Chicago is a big city where people are friendly, and that’s kind of a unique trait for a big city.

Where’s the best place to go for a business lunch?Beatrix, the one on Clark Street. It’s the original. It’s the light and the vibe.

What’s one essential thing that everyone who lives here absolutely needs to know?Don’t mess with people who reserve parking spots with furniture in the winter. When I moved here, I was like, “What is this?” But I have to admit, at one point in my life I did use a garbage can to block a parking spot.

Where do you go when you want to treat yourself to something truly special?We have a great food scene, and Rick Bayless restaurants are amazing. So going to Frontera, Topolobampo is always high on my list. And when I’m out with my daughter, she just wants to go to Jeni’s ice cream.

What’s the most frustrating thing about working and living here?The cold. Also, if you are a Chicagoan, the second-city thing just bugs you at some level. But the cold wins.

If you’re traveling, how can you instantly recognize a person is from here?People use the term “pop” a lot instead of “soda.” And they are always trying to defend deep-dish pizza. Of all the things to defend, I wouldn’t defend it. That’s one thing I would say goes against my Chicago bias: I’m a thin-crust person.

What’s one thing you would change about this city if you could?As a fan of our sports teams, I would make them winners for a change. They’re perennial losers; I want them to be perennial winners.

What misconception about your city do you hear most often?I always like to point out to people that we’re not the Windy City because of the wind. We are the Windy City because our politicians were called windy.

What’s the best gift or souvenir to buy here?Vosges chocolates are always great, and they even have an outpost in O’Hare. And then a UChicago hat so that you feel like you’re supersmart.

Where’s the best place for a good workout?Run on the lakefront.

Almeida is Bloomberg’s Chicago bureau chief.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.