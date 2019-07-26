(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Transit wants to bring you to the Rolling Stones’ concerts in the Meadowlands via mass transit. Consider wild horses to get you home.

Rail capacity at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford is 7,500 riders per hour, the agency said, and boarding waits may be as long as two hours after the shows on Aug 1 and 5. So NJ Transit put out this tip: “The closer you are to the front of the line following the concert, the shorter the wait time for a train to Secaucus” for connections to New York City and elsewhere.

In April, thousands of fans attending WrestleMania were stranded, some until 3 a.m., when the matches ran late. The railroad in May warned about service delays after a performance of Korean pop group BTS, but service was smooth, NJ Transit reported. The Stones, together for more than 50 years, are on their “No Filter” European and North America tour; some dates were rescheduled after lead singer Mick Jagger, 76, underwent heart-valve replacement surgery in April.

NJ Transit, the nation’s third-biggest commuter railroad, had its safety and service slip amid budget cuts by former two-term Republican Governor Chris Christie. Democrat Phil Murphy, who took office in January 2017, has promised to turn around NJ Transit “if it kills me, and it might.”

