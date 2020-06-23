(Bloomberg) -- Gojek, the ride-hailing and delivery giant competing with Grab Holdings Inc., will cut 430 jobs or 9% of employees as it grapples with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the staff reductions hit newer divisions GoLife and GoFood Festivals, Indonesia’s largest startup said in a statement. The household services and dining divisions will shutter in July, it said.

The staff reductions come after Gojek managers pledged to funnel 25% of their salaries over the next year into a fund designed to support drivers, merchants and partners. The budget assigned for annual employee salary increases was also redirected, producing a total pool of roughly $6 million.

Technology companies across the globe have been shedding workers in large numbers since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic three months ago. In Asia, Grab and Oyo Hotels were among the largest startups so far to have culled staff. A tracker maintained by Layoffs.fyi estimates that 500 tech companies have cut about 64,400 jobs as of mid-June.

Read more: Grab to Cut 5% of Employees in Another Setback for SoftBank

Facebook Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc. this month revealed they had invested in Gojek, showing confidence in its efforts to create a digital payments platform in the region. Gojek is now backed by some of the world’s largest internet companies, also counting Alphabet Inc.’s Google and China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd. among its investors.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.