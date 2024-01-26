(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian airline Gol’s fall into Chapter 11 restructuring caps off a spectacular run of failures for Latin American carriers, showing the industry is still struggling with the pandemic’s lingering financial impact years after the virus virtually disappeared from everyday life.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA said on Thursday that it plans to keep operating while it goes through a bankruptcy that includes restructuring near-term financial obligations, such as renegotiating contracts with lessors. The company — whose name directly translates as Gol Smart Airlines — said it will emerge from the process with the “correct” capital structure.

S&P Global Ratings on Friday cut Gol’s rating to default from CCC- after the Chapter 11 filing.

The no-frills carrier, which held a third of Brazil’s domestic market share at the end of last year, has struggled to regain its financial foothold ever since the Covid-19 pandemic decimated travel, forcing companies to ground their fleets and costing the industry an estimated $21 billion.

Gol filed for bankruptcy protection in the US sooner than it planned after word about the insolvency filing leaked to the media, a lawyer for the airline said in a video-court hearing on Friday. To prevent creditors from taking actions that could disrupt its assets, management sought court protection in New York.

Three of the region’s largest airlines — Avianca Holdings SA, Latam Airlines Group SA and Grupo Aeromexico SAB — filed for bankruptcy in 2020 in processes that would drag on for years. Over the next three years, smaller carriers like Mexico’s Interjet and Colombia’s Viva Air would shutter operations.

“Industry volatility is heightened in Brazil given exposure to costs in US dollars, and Latin America as a whole tends to suffer more in an environment of high inflation and rates, impacting disposable income and demand for flights” said Carolina Chimenti, a credit analyst at Moody’s Investors Service. “The region’s airlines must be more conservative with their capital.”

Demand for flights has largely rebounded to pre-pandemic levels across Latin America, but Gol never managed to shake off the financial hangover. Unlike their US and European counterparts, Gol and its Brazilian peers did not receive bailouts. Only more recently the Brazilian government started considering loans as part of plan to ease financial pressure at local airlines.

The pressure led Gol to carry out more than 10 liability management processes or capital raises since early 2020. It said its consolidated debt as of December 31 was about $4.2 billion, including lease obligations.

The temporary grounding of Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft and tight global credit conditions were among a series of factors that led it to declare bankruptcy, according to Gol’s restructuring officer Joseph Bliley. But the largest issue was the lasting financial impact of the pandemic. At the height of the emergency, Gol was operating fewer than 50 daily flights, a 90% reduction from its usual schedule.

“The most significant component of the economic shocks resulting in the debtors’ current liquidity crisis was the COVID-19 pandemic,” he wrote in a declaration to the New York court.

Gol’s decline also shows the bifurcation in the Latin American airline industry since the pandemic. Avianca, Latam and Aeromexico have been posting strong financial numbers and winning over investors since emerging from the Chapter 11 process. The trio’s bonds has averaged 21% gains in the past year, among the best performance in corporate debt in the region over that time, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Notes of the Sao Paulo-based Gol, however, have fallen to deeply distressed levels. Lucror Analytics estimates that the recovery value for unsecured dollar notes due in 2025 stands between 15% to 20% — roughly in line with current levels. Its shares sank as much as 14.4% on Friday on expectations equity holders will be largely wiped out as part of the Chapter 11 proceedings.

Gol’s Chief Executive Officer Celso Ferrer said Thursday that he expects the process to be shorter than it was for peers as there are no more pandemic-related constraints and demand has come back.

Four airlines filing for Chapter 11 in Latin America is “largely related to the Covid pandemic, and the huge disruption it caused for the industry,” said Amalia Bulacios, a director at S&P Global Ratings. “It doesn’t speak to risks of viability for the industry,” she added, noting that these airlines have continued to operate normally while restructuring their debts, and none have liquidated.

The latest restructuring could pave the way for potential consolidation, some say.

A Gol acquisition by rival Azul SA followed by partnering with Abra — the parent company of Gol and Colombia’s Avianca, formed in 2022 in a bid to improve costs — could be “an intriguing proposition,” according to Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth. “Due to less network overlap, we believe such an acquisition could pass regulatory scrutiny.”

A representative from Azul declined to comment, while Abra Group didn’t immediately reply.

