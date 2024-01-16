Gol Sinks Further Into Distress as Creditor Talks Drag On

(Bloomberg) -- Bonds of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA slumped further into distressed territory as investors question whether the Brazilian airline will be able to strike a deal with creditors.

Dollar notes maturing in 2026 were down nearly 11 cents on the dollar to around 24 cents on Tuesday, according to Trace data, pushing the yield to 88%. It was the biggest decline in the US junk bond market Tuesday.

The rout comes after local newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported on Sunday the company is mulling filing for Chapter 11 within a month.

Gol said in a statement that it’s in talks with stakeholders over several options that bring greater financial flexibility, including additional capital to fund its operations. It didn’t address the Folha report.

Abra Group Ltd, which controls Gol and Colombia’s Avianca, had been in talks with its bondholders to discuss a debt restructuring and a plan to raise fresh capital for Gol, people familiar with the matter said last week.

Gol has gone through several restructurings and capital raises since the onset of the pandemic, and has struggled to ride a rebound in air traffic due to its heavy debt burden. It hired adviser Seabury Capital to review financial obligations, including renegotiating agreements with lessors.

It is also working with Milbank LLP, the same law firm that advised Avianca in its bankruptcy process, O Globo reported Tuesday without disclosing how it obtained the information.

“We expect the company to file for Chapter 11” if it doesn’t reach an agreement with aircraft lessors, a move that’s key in terms of providing cash relief, Bradesco BBI analyst Victor Mizusaki wrote in note this week.

