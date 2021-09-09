(Bloomberg) -- Gold fell for a fourth day -- the longest run of declines in a month -- after a Federal Reserve policy maker said he would back starting to taper the U.S. central bank’s bond-buying program from October.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said at a virtual event that he’d be advocating to announce a plan to adjust the purchases at the September meeting and begin shortly after. Remarks from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde after a policy meeting later Thursday will also be scanned for her take on when stimulus should be pared.

A reduction in economic support from major central banks would weigh on bullion, which has also been pressured by a stronger dollar this week. However, Kaplan’s comments came after a separate Fed survey that added to signs that U.S. economic growth is moderating due to the spread of the delta coronavirus strain.

Gold declined 0.1% to $1,787.30 an ounce as of 2:04 p.m. in Singapore, taking its drop so far this week to around 2%. The Bloomberg Dollar Index rose for a fourth day, adding 0.1%. Silver, palladium and platinum all fell.

