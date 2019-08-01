(Bloomberg) -- Gold fell for a second day, while sustaining its hold above $1,400 an ounce, after the Federal Reserve signaled it probably won’t embark on a lengthy easing cycle following the first rate cut since the financial crisis.

The drop came as investors in Asia reacted to the bank paring the target range for the benchmark rate by a quarter point, a move that was widely expected. Still, markets were whipsawed on remarks from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who struggled to define the path ahead. Two Fed rate-setters dissented.

“The Fed poured cold water on the market and we are seeing a reversal in most asset classes, gold included,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “Overall, it appears that the Fed is not entirely sure of its future policies in the near-term,” he said, adding: “An unclear Fed means confused markets, and I expect volatility to be high in the near term.”

Gold’s facing a setback after rallying in recent months to a six-year high as central banks globally signaled that looser monetary policy is needed to boost growth. Powell said the quarter-point reduction amounted to a “mid-term policy adjustment,” fueling speculation the central bank is not necessarily at the start of an easing cycle, but he also said the Fed hasn’t ruled out further cuts. A gauge of the dollar rose to the highest level in two months.

“The Fed had clearly disappointed a market that had perhaps been holding overtly strong hopes for dovish communications,” said Jingyi Pan, a market strategist at IG Asia Pte. “That said, gold prices did manage to settle at the lower end of its recent range and above the $1,400 level into Thursday.”

Spot gold declined as much as 0.7% to $1,404.38 an ounce and was at $1,410.30 at 12:02 p.m. in Singapore. In July, the precious metal hit $1,453.09, the highest intraday price since May 2013, and is still about 10% up this year. Silver lost 0.5% to $16.1791 an ounce, and platinum dropped, while palladium was little changed.

While the initial gold and rates market reaction may be to sell off a bit during the first half of August, the outcome is “largely neutral” for the precious metal at current levels, Citigroup Inc. said in a note. The bank maintained its third-quarter average price forecast of $1,425 and its zero to three month point-price target of $1,450.

Investors will now seek further clarity from the Fed, as well as tracking macro-economic data releases and the U.S.-China trade fight. IG Asia’s Pan said: “Ultimately, the Fed will remain data-driven and any sustained impasse in trade tensions and softening of economic performance, seen likely into the second half, is still expected to bolster the precious metal.”

