(Bloomberg) -- Gold fell below $1,900 an ounce as demand for the haven asset stalled ahead of the U.S. and Europe imposing fresh sanctions on Russia.

Earlier, the metal surged to an eight-month high after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he would recognize two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine. The move generated condemnation from the U.S., European Union and nearly all representatives of the United Nations Security Council who spoke on Monday night.

Traders are awaiting the announcement of a new set of sanctions on Russia to see how strongly the West is willing to react. It’s unclear what the U.S. and its allies would define as an invasion of Ukraine -- something Putin denies he plans to do -- and what would trigger tougher penalties and if they would cut Russia off from global financial markets.

Gold has gained this month as investors seek havens against growing geopolitical tensions in Europe. Both exchange-trade funds and hedge funds trading the Comex have added to bets on bullion in recent weeks, helping support the rally. That’s despite expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike rates at its meeting next month, a move that would pressure the non-interest bearing asset.

“Gold’s rally has paused ahead of a heavy layer of resistance in the $1,917/23 area with momentum not strong enough to take it through at this stage,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank A/S. “We probably have a fair amount of risk premium priced in which normally doesn’t tend to stick around for a prolonged period of time.”

Gold declined 0.6% to $1,894.92 an ounce by 11:32 a.m. in London, having earlier risen to $1,914.25, the highest since June 1. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%, Silver and platinum gained, while palladium fell.

