(Bloomberg) -- Gold dropped to a 15-month low as investors braced for the European Central Bank’s first interest rate hike in 11 years.

The precious metal has been volatile this year, rallying to a near record above $2,000 an ounce in March after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It’s since lost 19% as the Federal Reserve tightened monetary policy and the US currency soared on the back of rising interest rates, haven demand and recession fears.

As investors turn their focus to the ECB, bullion is struggling to maintain its traditional status as a haven asset, according to Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. There’s a risk prices could fall further toward $1,450 to $1,500 an ounce, should support at around the $1,675 level fail, he said.

“If any asset class yells that the risk sentiment rally could be a very false dawn, it is gold,” Halley said in a note. “To say that gold’s price action is underwhelming is an understatement, and it appears to be facing imminent material downside risks if the technical picture is to be believed.”

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $1,682.92 an ounce by 10:16 a.m. in London, the lowest since March 31 last year. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%. Silver and platinum fell while palladium was little changed.

