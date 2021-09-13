Gold edged lower amid higher Treasury yields as investors waited for U.S. inflation data that may influence when the Federal Reserve will start reducing stimulus.

Consumer price index data due later Tuesday are expected to show an annual pace of inflation of 5 per cent or more for a fourth month. This follows a report last week which showed U.S. producer prices rose more than forecast in August as persistent supply-chain disruptions pushed costs higher.

Bullion is trading below US$1,800 an ounce as traders weigh risks from the delta virus variant and elevated inflation. If consumer prices come in hotter-than-expected, expectations for when the Fed could start tapering bond purchases could shift to November from December, according to Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda Corp.

“Gold prices are steadying as investors await the August inflation report, which could deliver some signs that inflation is transient,” Moya said in a note. “The delta variant shock to supply chains will likely show some positioning for an upside surprise” for the CPI data, which could send bullion lower, he said.

Spot gold lost 0.4 per cent to US$1,787.40 an ounce as of 11:31 a.m. in London, after rising 0.4 per cent on Monday. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed. Silver and platinum fell. Palladium dropped 1.9 per cent to US$2,051.94 an ounce, slipping for a seventh day to touch the lowest since July 2020.