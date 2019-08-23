(Bloomberg) -- Gold futures jumped, erasing losses, after China said it will levy retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, reigniting demand for the metal as a haven. Copper dropped.

Some of the countermeasures will take effect starting Sept. 1, while the rest will come into effect from Dec. 15, according to the announcement from the Ministry of Commerce. Bullion rose as much as 0.4% after falling 0.4% earlier.

The move by the Asian nation may help revive investor demand for the metal, which is still heading for a weekly loss after some U.S. central bank officials expressed doubts on further interest-rate cuts. Investors are awaiting a key address by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole gathering later Friday morning.

China’s announcement “is what’s driving the morning action here: it’s a safe-haven bid,” Ryan McKay, commodity strategist at TD Bank, said by phone. “This escalation of the trade war just shows that there isn’t any resolution coming any time soon.”

Gold futures for December delivery rose 0.4% to $1,514.10 an ounce at 8:37 a.m. on the Comex in New York. December copper futures slid 0.8%, erasing gains of as much as 0.7%.

