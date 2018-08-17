Gold Fades as World Gets Used to Bad News, Perth Mint Says

(Bloomberg) -- Investors have grown immune to the economic and geopolitical risks that typically drive haven demand for gold.

That’s how Richard Hayes, the chief executive officer of Australia’s Perth Mint, summed up the reason behind bullion’s slump to a 19-month low even at the height of tensions between the U.S. and China and the collapse of the Turkish lira that roiled markets. The World Gold Council said this month that demand for the metal in the first half of the year was the weakest in almost a decade.

Gold has tumbled about 14 percent from this year’s high in the spot market as the dollar strengthened and robust U.S. economic growth bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to keep raising borrowing costs. Even during recent bouts of market turmoil, investors have bypassed gold in their hunt for havens, choosing instead the greenback, yen or Treasuries.

“The world, to some degree, has been quite used to bad news,” Hayes said in a telephone interview Thursday. “If you were to go back seven or eight years, any one of the trade wars, or what’s happening in the Middle East, or China, Brexit, the rise of the far left and far right, any one of those events would have been enough to make a fairly significant impact on volatility of prices of precious metals.”

Gold for immediate delivery rose 0.4 percent to $1,179.17 an ounce at 9:45 a.m. on Friday in New York. It’s still on track for the sixth straight weekly loss, the longest stretch since December 2016. The metal touched $1,160.39 on Thursday, the lowest since January 2017.

A quick check of history shows the lack of demand for gold during turmoil this year isn’t unique.

“Gold has not tended to behave like a safe-haven asset in the past during times of stress when the dollar has appreciated at the same time,” Simona Gambarini, an economist at Capital Economics Ltd., wrote in a note to clients emailed on Aug. 14.

“During the Asian crisis, investors fleeing developing countries did not seek the safety of gold either -- instead they sought refuge in U.S. Treasuries and the dollar,” Gambarini wrote. And amid the financial crisis, the price of gold “only started rallying towards the end of 2008,” she added.

Still, the argument for owning the precious metal remains strong as global debt climbs, according to Hayes.

Perth Mint refines about 15 percent of the world’s gold.

