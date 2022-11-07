(Bloomberg) -- Gold Fields Ltd. said it won’t raise its offer for Yamana Gold Inc after two Canadian rivals teamed up to make an unsolicited $4.8 billion bid to break up an earlier merger agreement with the South African miner.

Johannesburg-based Gold Fields said in a statement on Monday that its offer for Yamana is “strategically and financially superior” to the deal put together by Pan American Silver Corp., and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The two miners announced Friday a cash-and-stock deal valued at $5.02 a share.

That proposal would result in Pan American acquiring Yamana, while Agnico Eagle would buy Yamana’s Canadian assets. Yamana said the proposal is “superior” to the Gold Fields agreement reached back in May.

“The board has unanimously determined that it will not offer to change the terms of the transaction,” Gold Fields said in the statement. “The board has taken into account a “commitment to capital discipline and considered the fairness of the transaction to both Gold Fields and Yamana shareholders over the long term.”

The South African miner said investor votes are scheduled for Nov. 21 and Nov. 22. Some of Gold Fields’ investors have criticized the proposed deal after the company offered a 34% premium when its $7.25 billion bid was announced on May 31.

Gold Fields reiterated that Yamana’s assets would create significant near-term and long-term value for the shareholders of both companies.

Gold Fields rose 2.3% in Johannesburg trading, after surging 11% on Friday.

