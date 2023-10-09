(Bloomberg) -- Gold Fields Ltd. said Michael Fraser will take over as chief executive officer from January, a permanent replacement for Chris Griffith, who stepped down in December.

Fraser, who is currently CEO of AIM-listed Chaarat Gold Holdings, will replace Martin Preece, who served as interim CEO since January, the Johannesburg-listed gold miner said Monday in a statement. Fraser was previously an executive at South32 Ltd. and BHP Group Ltd.

Griffith left Gold Fields in the wake of its failed attempt to take over Canadian miner Yamana Gold Inc., denting a plan to expand in the Americas that faced opposition from some of the South African company’s own investors.

