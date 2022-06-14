(Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied ahead of a much-anticipated US Federal Reserve meeting, after posting the largest drop in three months on concerns that policy makers may consider the biggest interest-rate increase since 1994 to rein in persistently high inflation.

Chair Jerome Powell indicated after the central bank’s gathering in early May that it would move forward with half-point rate hikes in June and July as long as economic data came in as expected. But fears of even more aggressive action by the Fed caused a rout across markets on Monday, with gold slipping 2.8%.

On Tuesday, Treasuries snapped a selloff -- which took the US 10-year yield to the highest since 2011 on Monday -- while the dollar paused its rally, easing some pressure on gold. There’s also some underlying support for the haven asset as recession risks loom on the back of aggressive monetary-policy tightening.

“Yesterday came the reality that the inflation dynamics, given how sticky the composition of inflation looked with momentum in services, would force a harsher hiking cycle,” said Marcus Garvey, head of metals strategy at Macquarie Group Ltd. “Treasury inflation-protected securities have priced inflation coming down in a more benign fashion than gold seems to have believed.”

Traders are now increasing bets on a 75 basis point hike after data Friday showed the US consumer price index rose to a fresh 40-year high last month. While bullion initially rose after the CPI print, the prospects of higher rates weighed on the non-interest bearing precious metal.

Spot gold added 0.2% to $1,822.01 an ounce as of 11:51 a.m. in London, after tumbling the most since March 9 on Monday. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed after climbing 1.1% in the previous session. Silver and platinum steadied, while palladium edged higher from the lowest level this year.

