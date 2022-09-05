(Bloomberg) -- Gold traded little changed for a second day as the dollar steadied and markets awaited an expected European Central Bank interest-rate hike

Bullion is stabilizing after capping five months of declines through August as the US dollar and 10-year Treasury yields climbed, which weighed on the non-interest bearing precious metal. Gold is also finding support as a traditional hedge against price pressures.

Central banks globally are raising rates to fight inflation, with growing expectations for the ECB to hike by 75 basis points at its policy decision Thursday. Meanwhile, the People’s Bank of China has moved in the opposite direction, most recently cutting its key policy rate by 10 basis points.

On Monday, China said it’s “crucially important” for the country to adopt supportive policies this quarter as it tries to recover from pandemic-related losses. The PBOC also reduced the amount of foreign-exchange deposits banks need to set aside as reserves for the second time this year in a bid to boost the yuan after the currency hit a two-year low.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed, after dropping 0.3% earlier, and remains near a record high. The currency is expected to resume its upward trend and cap gains in bullion, said Jun Rong Yeap, a market strategist at IG Asia Pte.

European ministers will on Friday discuss special measures to rein in soaring energy costs, from gas-price caps to a suspension of power derivatives trading, as the bloc races to respond to a deepening crisis. Separately, OPEC+ agreed to cut oil output by 100,000 barrels a day in October.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,711.63 an ounce by 10:27 a.m. in London. Silver and palladium rose, while platinum steadied.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.