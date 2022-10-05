(Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied as US data continued to paint a mixed picture of the economy, clouding the outlook for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.

The precious metal has been whipsawed by changing views on the US central bank’s stance. It gained almost 4% in the first two trading sessions of the week amid disappointing US data, but slipped as much as 1.5% on Wednesday after fresh figures showed the American economy remains resilient.

The greenback strengthened after the strong US data, putting gold under pressure. Fed officials have continued to reiterate their hawkish stance on interest rates while inflation remains high, though that failed to quell expectations of cuts in 2023.

The inflation outlook became even murkier after the OPEC+ alliance agreed to the biggest oil production cut since 2020. That could fan global price pressures once again, which had been easing partly because of declining crude prices.

“The Fed’s case has not changed since the cycle began in March 2022, slashing inflation is more important than growth itself,” Tom Price, an analyst at Liberum wrote in a note. “This stance offsets any price upside from on-going energy-related inflation shocks.”

Thursday’s initial jobless claims data will provide the latest gauge of the strength of the labor market, ahead of the much awaited nonfarm payrolls print later in the week. The latter could be pivotal for gold, which is at a crucial juncture technically.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,715.66 an ounce as of 10:50 a.m. in London, following Wednesday’s 0.6% dip. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady after a 0.6% advance in the previous session. Silver declined, platinum gained and palladium steadied.

