17h ago
Gold gains with yields, dollar slipping after inflation data
Bloomberg News,
Gold advanced after U.S. inflation data came in lower than expected, easing concerns that the Federal Reserve will be forced to pare back its bond buying soon. Palladium extended a slide.
The consumer price index increased 0.3 per cent from July, the smallest advance in seven months, according to a government report Tuesday. The dollar declined and Treasury yields slipped, boosting demand for non-interest-bearing bullion.
Bullion has come under pressure this year on concerns pandemic-era stimulus programs will soon be tapered as the global economy recovers. Last year, the metal surged to a record high on a wave of investor money, much of which has since been clawed back.
- The inflation data “likely eased fears that the Fed will be forced to take an aggressive approach to taper later this year,” TD Securities strategists led by Bart Melek said in a note. “Given the Fed’s apparent tilt to full employment, any data weakness should serve as an accelerator to gold’s upside move.”
- Spot gold rose as much as 0.8 per cent to US$1,808.67 an ounce and was trading at US$1,804.22 as of 2:34 p.m. in New York. Bullion futures for December delivery rose 0.7 per cent to settle at US$1,807.10 on the Comex. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell as much as 0.3 per cent. Silver gained while platinum fell. Palladium dropped as much as 7.5 per cent, slipping below US$2,000 for the first time since July 2020.