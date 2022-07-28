(Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for its biggest weekly gain since mid-May amid speculation that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of interest rate increases as the US economy slows.

Bullion’s climb, which was supported by a weaker dollar and declining Treasury yields, saw prices hit a three-week high. While the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points again this week, data showing that the US is in a technical recession signaled that the central bank could become less aggressive as it combats inflation.

Despite the rebound, gold remains on track for a fourth straight monthly loss, with bullion-backed exchange-traded funds set for the biggest outflow in July since March 2021. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen gave a glass-half-full assessment of the economy, acknowledging a slowdown she called necessary to tame inflation while rejecting the notion the country had entered a recession.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,755.98 an ounce at 8:56 a.m. in Singapore, after rising to $1,757.09 on Thursday, the highest intraday level since July 6. It’s 1.6% higher this week. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index headed for a back-to-back weekly loss. Silver dropped, while platinum was steady and palladium climbed.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.