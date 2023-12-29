(Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for a weekly gain on the last trading day of the year, as investors doubled down on bets that the Federal Reserve will start to unwind its restrictive stance on monetary policy in 2024.

Bullion was steady in early Asia hours, after edging lower in the previous session as Treasury yields rose from multi-month lows following a US debt auction that drew lackluster demand from investors.

Still, yields have declined sharply since late October — benefiting non-interest bearing gold — as traders ramped up wagers on interest rate cuts next year, with swaps markets pricing in an 83% chance of a cut by March. The metal is up 13% for 2024 and on track for its first annual increase in three years.

Bullion is also getting support from a weaker dollar, boosting the appeal of commodities priced in the currency, with the greenback poised for its worst year since the onset of the pandemic.

Gold rose slightly to $2,066.82 an ounce as of 8:08 a.m. in Singapore. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat. Silver and palladium fell, while platinum rose.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.