(Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied after reaching a record-high close on Friday, as investor demand soared across the broader metals complex amid increasing optimism the US will cut rates this year.

Bullion was trading above $2,415 an ounce in early Asia hours, taking it within striking distance of an all-time intraday high reached in April. Traders have boosted bets in recent sessions that the Federal Reserve could reduce borrowing costs as early as September.

The US dollar fell and Treasuries rallied last week, after data released on Wednesday showed inflation in April eased more than expected. That offered support for the precious metal, which doesn’t pay interest and is priced in the greenback.

Hedge funds trading Comex futures boosted bullish bets on gold to a three-week high in the week ending May 14, according to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Elsewhere, geopolitical risks in Russia and the Middle East re-emerged after a Ukrainian drone strike on a small Russian refinery halted operations on Sunday, while a China-bound oil tanker was hit by a Houthi missile in the Red Sea on Saturday. Precious metals are among assets that tend to benefit from haven demand.

Spot gold was up 0.1% to $2,417.91 an ounce as of 8:03 a.m. in Singapore, after closing at $2,415.22 on Friday. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat, following a 0.7% decline last week to its weakest in more than a month. Silver and palladium slipped, while platinum was little changed.

Meanwhile, silver was trading near an 11-year high, after a strong rally on Friday was helped by spillover sentiment in wider physical metals markets, where tightening supply has spurred investor demand. Unlike gold, the white metal is also considered an industrial commodity given its usage in things such as solar panels.

