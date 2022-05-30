(Bloomberg) -- Gold edged higher to build on last week’s advance as the dollar declined amid buoyant risk sentiment in other markets.

European stocks and US futures gained on Monday after China relaxed some of the strictest virus controls of the pandemic. The greenback retreated as demand for the haven currency diminished. That supports bullion, which is priced in dollars.

The precious metal rose last week on signs the Federal Reserve’s tightening path may not be as aggressive as feared. The personal consumption expenditures price index, a gauge favored by the Fed, showed inflation cooling in April from March, according to data released Friday, while minutes of the central bank’s latest meeting were less hawkish than expected.

Bullion has risen past $1,850 an ounce in the second half of May as concerns about aggressive Fed rate hikes are balanced by the possibility they’ll lead to a recession in the US. Investors will be keenly focused on economic data like the US jobs report on Friday, which is projected to show labor markets cooling slightly. There are also purchasing managers reports coming worldwide, including from China.

“The gold price has held up very well considering that bond yields have risen sharply this year and the dollar has strengthened,” analysts at Heraeus Metals Germany GmbH & Co. wrote in a note. “If the price can hold above $1,800/oz, then perhaps gold can make further gains if inflation stays higher than anticipated for longer.”

Spot gold added 0.1% to $1,855.52 an ounce as of 2:40 p.m. in New York, extending last week’s 0.4% gain. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%. Platinum gained, while silver and palladium fell. US stock and bond markets were closed Monday for a public holiday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.