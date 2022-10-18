(Bloomberg) -- Gold will rebound strongly next year, despite higher interest rates, according to a survey of the bullion industry.

Delegates gathered in Lisbon for the London Bullion Market Association’s annual conference expect prices to rise to $1,830.50 an ounce by this time next year, about 10% above current levels. The survey included the world’s top traders, refiners and miners.

Gold has fallen about 20% since coming close to a record in March following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Tighter monetary policy -- particularly by the Federal Reserve -- has weighed on the precious metal which bears no interest.

Still, some investors are holding onto bullion as a hedge against broader geopolitical and economic risks, from the war in Ukraine to Covid-19 lockdowns in China.

Silver prices were predicted to boom 50% over the same period. That was based on the average forecast of the LBMA delegates surveyed.

