(Bloomberg) -- Gold mining stocks that have lagged bullion gains over the past year are set to move higher as the industry steps up dividends and buybacks, according to Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. Executive Chairman Sean Boyd.

Prices of gold, a traditional haven investment, are starting to rally as geopolitical tensions such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine add to evidence of stronger-for-longer global inflation. But producer shares haven’t found much support, despite strengthening balance sheets.

“Equities are positioned to perform,” Boyd said in a telephone interview on Thursday.

The Canadian industry veteran sees gold hitting record highs this year in volatile trading as inflation outpaces interest rates. As a result, producers like Agnico and Barrick Gold Corp. are generating plenty of cash and opting to hand over a chunk of that to investors.

“That is signaling management teams’ confidence in the business,” Boyd said.

There’s still money left over for companies to increase exploration, develop projects and engage in disciplined deal making, he said.

