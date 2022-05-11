(Bloomberg) -- Gold traded near a three-month low as dollar strength eroded its appeal as a haven asset ahead of closely-watched US inflation data.

Bullion has been under pressure as the Federal Reserve tightened monetary policy to fight accelerating consumer-price gains. That helped push bond yields higher and has propelled a gauge of the US currency up around 5% since the end of March, making the non-interest bearing precious metal less attractive.

US inflation figures due Wednesday may provide more clues on the pace of the Fed’s interest-rate path. Chinese consumer prices beat expectations to rise 2.1% in April, as virus lockdowns drove food and fuel costs higher. The Covid-19 restrictions are continuing to weigh on economic activity in Asia’s largest economy, damping demand for bullion in the world’s biggest buyer.

“The main cause of gold’s struggles is the ongoing rise in the dollar,” said Nicholas Frappell, global head of institutional markets at ABC Refinery in Sydney. “I take this as a continuation of risk aversion over a number of concerns, ranging from equity indexes, and China’s Covid Zero policy impacting on wider commodities and energy.”

Gold was little changed at $1,837.98 an ounce as of 11:06 a.m. in Singapore, and is down 2.4% so far this week. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.1% after climbing 0.2% on Tuesday. Platinum and palladium rose. Silver also advanced after closing at the the lowest since July 2020 on Wednesday.

The technical picture for silver is quite poor and there’s “scope for a really large move lower,” although it might start to attract dip-buying, according to ABC’s Frappell.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.