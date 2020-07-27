We are calling for gold to break into the 2,000s for all of next year: Sprott CEO

Gold smashed its all-time high while the dollar extended a slump as investors anticipated a dovish Federal Reserve decision this week and weighed a global resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks. U.S. stock futures advanced.

The yellow metal notched its biggest intraday increase since April and pushed toward US$2,000 an ounce, with silver also surging. A gauge of the dollar sank to February 2019 closing levels. Treasuries edged higher, and Bitcoin climbed back above US$10,000.

Nasdaq 100 futures rose more than one per cent as tech companies climbed in pre-market trading along with gold miners. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index struggled for traction as airlines were clobbered after the U.K. ordered quarantines for passengers returning from Spain.

Investor concern about the global economy and expectations that the Fed’s open market committee meeting will reinforce a dovish outlook are driving the dollar and precious metals in opposite directions and supporting equities. While fresh outbreaks of the virus emerged from China to Spain, cases fell in the populous states of California, Florida and New York.

“The July FOMC meeting should kick off a period from August into mid-September in which markets should price in an increasingly dovish, forward-looking Fed policy via lower real rates,” Morgan Stanley strategists including Matthew Hornbach wrote in a report. “This should benefit breakeven inflation rates, support risk assets, and weigh on the U.S. dollar.”

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to release a US$1 trillion pandemic relief proposal on Monday, which will kick off talks with Democrats on further relief measures.

Here are some key events coming up:

Earnings include Apple, Amazon.com, Alphabet, Chevron, Rio Tinto, L’Oreal, Caterpillar, Samsung, Barclays and Credit Suisse.

The Federal Open Market Committee holds its policy meeting on Tuesday, with an announcement due on Wednesday.

U.S. second-quarter GDP is expected on Thursday.

China PMI data comes Friday.

These are the main moves in markets

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index rose 0.5 per cent as of 6:50 a.m. New York time.

Nasdaq 100 Index futures gained 1.1 per cent.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.1 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 0.7 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index sank 0.8 per cent.

The euro climbed 0.6 per cent to US$1.173.

The British pound gained 0.6 per cent to US$1.2872.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.8 per cent to 105.25 per dollar.

Bitcoin surged 6.6 per cent to US$10,268.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 0.57 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to 0.12 per cent.

France’s 10-year yield decreased three basis points to -0.173 per cent.

Australia’s 10-year yield climbed two basis points to 0.892 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5 per cent to US$41.48 a barrel.

Silver strengthened 6.5 per cent to US$24.24 per ounce.

Gold strengthened 2.1 per cent to US$1,942.23 an ounce.

--With assistance from Joanna Ossinger and Adam Haigh.