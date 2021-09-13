Gold pared earlier losses after U.S. inflation data came in slightly lower than expected, which may ease fears that the Federal Reserve will be forced to taper its bond buying soon. Palladium slid below US$2,000 an ounce.

The consumer price index rose 0.3 per cent in August from a month earlier, short of the 0.4 per cent increase forecast by economists. The dollar declined after the report, which may suggest that some of the upward pressure on inflation is beginning to wane.

Bullion has come under pressure this year on concerns pandemic-era stimulus programs will soon be tapered as the global economy recovers. Last year the metal surged to a record high on a wave of investor money, much of which has since been clawed back.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent to US$1,790.93 an ounce as of 1:44 p.m. in London, after earlier falling as much as 0.7 per cent. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged 0.2 per cent lower. Silver was little changed and platinum fell. Palladium dropped as much as 5.8 per cent, slipping below US$2,000 for the first time since July 2020.