We are calling for gold to break into the 2,000s for all of next year: Sprott CEO

Gold jumped to an all-time high and the dollar extended its slump as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve decision amid a global smattering of coronavirus outbreaks. European stocks pared their decline.

The precious metal notched its biggest intraday increase since April and silver also surged, while a gauge of the dollar sank to February 2019 closing levels. Treasuries edged higher, and Bitcoin climbed back above US$10,000.

Gains in mining and chemicals shares helped the Stoxx Europe 600 Index reverse an earlier drop caused by tumbling regional airlines. Futures on the three main U.S. equity gauges rose modestly, helped by expectations that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will release a US$1 trillion pandemic relief proposal on Monday.

Investor concern about the global economy and expectations that the Fed’s open market committee meeting may reinforce a dovish outlook are driving the dollar and precious metals in opposite directions while supporting equities. Meanwhile, fresh outbreaks of the virus emerged from China to Spain, though cases fell in the populous states of California, Florida and New York.

“The July FOMC meeting should kick off a period from August into mid-September in which markets should price in an increasingly dovish, forward-looking Fed policy via lower real rates,” Morgan Stanley strategists including Matthew Hornbach wrote in a report. “This should benefit breakeven inflation rates, support risk assets, and weigh on the U.S. dollar.”

Elsewhere, an Asian equities benchmark advanced. West Texas crude oil edged lower after last week’s gain.

Here are some key events coming up:

Earnings include Apple, Amazon.com, Alphabet, Chevron, Rio Tinto, L’Oreal, Caterpillar, Samsung, Barclays and Credit Suisse.

The Federal Open Market Committee holds its policy meeting on Tuesday, with an announcement due on Wednesday.

U.S. second-quarter GDP is expected on Thursday.

China PMI data comes Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed at 10:45 a.m. London time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index rose 0.5 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.6 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.6 per cent.

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.1696.

The British pound climbed 0.4 per cent to US$1.2844.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.7 per cent to 105.36 per dollar.

Bitcoin jumped 5.9 per cent to US$10,200.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 0.57 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped two basis points to -0.47 per cent.

France’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to -0.17 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.123 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1 per cent to US$41.24 a barrel.

Silver strengthened 5.8 per cent to US$24.08 per ounce.

Gold strengthened 2 per cent to US$1,939.74 an ounce.

--With assistance from Joanna Ossinger and Adam Haigh.