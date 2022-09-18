Gold Rallies From Two-Year Low as Size of Fed Rate Hike in Focus

(Bloomberg) -- Gold rose from its lowest level since 2020 following higher-than-expected inflation numbers in the US, which raised prospects of the Federal Reserve delivering a shock 100 basis-point increase this week.

Bullion, which had been hovering above $1,700 an ounce for most of September, last week plunged below that level to Friday’s low, before rallying slightly.

The Fed will meet from Tuesday to set interest rates with expectations for a super-sized rate increase of 75 basis points. Last week’s hot inflation data, combined with a strong labor market and retail sales numbers, prompted some to forecast a full percentage point hike.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is also expected to continue lifting rates “in October and beyond,” said Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel. Higher rates tend to weigh on non-interest bearing bullion.

Spot gold gained 0.2% to $1,678.07 an ounce at 8:13 a.m. in Singapore. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady. Spot silver and platinum were little changed, while palladium slipped.

