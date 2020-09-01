(Bloomberg) -- Gold is rebounding, with Comex futures climbing back to $2,000 an ounce as the dollar weakened and investors bet U.S. interest rates would stay lower for longer.

The dollar dropped to the lowest in over two years, fueling a broad advance in commodities. Spot gold gained more than 3% over the past three sessions, following its first monthly loss since March, as the Federal Reserve’s new approach on inflation added support. That came after a slowdown in buying from gold-backed exchange-traded funds raised concern that a key driver of the metal’s record rally may be losing momentum.

“Now that month end is out of the way, the underlying trends can resume, one of which is a lower U.S. dollar,” said Shyam Devani, chief strategist at SAV Markets in Singapore. “Broadly, the massive increase in global money supply keeps gold in an uptrend.”

Comex gold futures for December delivery touched $2,000 an ounce, the highest since Aug. 19. Spot gold advanced 1.1% to $1,989.85 an ounce at 9:51 a.m. in London. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index extended its slump, dropping 0.3% to the lowest since May 2018.

Bullion has soared more than 30% this year, and touched a record in early August amid massive stimulus aimed at reviving economies hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The metal’s rally stalled after an uptick in real rates and as investors booked profits, switching to riskier assets amid hopes for a coronavirus vaccine.

Only about 1 million ounces of gold were added to ETFs in August, lagging behind the monthly average increase of 3.57 million ounces from January through July, preliminary data compiled by Bloomberg show.

The metal could see renewed momentum after Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced a more relaxed stance on inflation last week. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida kicked off another busy week for U.S. central bank officials ahead of the upcoming policy-setting meeting. Speaking on Monday, he left open the possibility of employing Treasury yield caps at some point in the future, though indicated it’s not likely now and reiterated the Fed’s rejection of negative interest rates.

“The pandemic is far from over and if the economic outlook worsens, central banks could increase their monetary interventions yet again,” precious metals refiner Heraeus Holding GmbH said in a report, forecasting gold to trade in a range from $1,850 to $2,200 over the rest of the year. “Investors will continue to see gold as a safe haven, pushing prices higher.”

