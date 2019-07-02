(Bloomberg) -- Gold rebounded from its biggest decline in more than two years on signs of fresh strains on the global economy.

Prices rose after factory activity across Asia and Europe shrank in June, while the U.S. showed only meager growth, according to purchasing managers’ indexes. This signaled a worsening outlook for growth, which may prompt stimulus from central banks.

Still, the resumption of talks between the U.S. and China following their trade truce over the weekend saw American equities surging to a record on Monday, sinking gold. Investors will be watching out for the U.S. employment data due Friday for clues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy going forward.

Bullion charged to a six-year high last week on expectations that the Fed would start cutting interest rates as soon as July, and as rising geopolitical tensions boosted demand for havens. President Donald Trump said a new round of trade talks with China is underway following his meeting with President Xi Jinping, but the damage from the prolonged dispute between the two countries may have already spread as reflected by the weak PMIs. News that the U.S. added more products from the European Union to a list of goods it could hit with retaliatory tariffs added to the uncertainty.

“Gold remains supported by the weaker global growth outlook and the lower for longer interest rate narrative, but there is not a lot of excitement today as the market feels battered and bruised after the post G20 beatdown,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets Pte., said in a note.

Spot gold climbed as much as 0.5% to $1,391.60 an ounce, and was at $1,388.53 at 10:50 a.m. in Singapore. Prices fell 1.8% on Monday, the most since November 2016. A gauge of the U.S. dollar was steady after rising 0.5% Monday.

Investors have been encouraged by the run up in prices. Holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds have expanded for a 14th straight day to the highest since 2013.

In other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.1%, platinum gained 0.1% and palladium was little changed.

