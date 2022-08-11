(Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for a fourth weekly gain -- the longest winning streak in almost a year -- as traders pared back bets on aggressive rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

American producer prices unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than two years in July, while consumer prices also decelerated last month. The data supported the case for the Federal Reserve to be less hawkish, but resulted in gold consolidating just below $1,800 an ounce rather than pushing higher.

Swaps referencing the Fed’s September meeting signal some uncertainty over whether a half-point or another 75 basis-point rate hike is on the cards. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said while the fight against rapid price growth is far from over, a half-point hike in September is still her base case, although she’s open to an increase of three quarters of a percentage point.

The precious metal has now rebounded about 6% from a low in mid-July on a combination of fears of a global recession and heightened US-China tensions over Taiwan. It’s also been aided by declines in the dollar in recent weeks.

Gold has struggled to keep up its recent bullish momentum, despite inflation data supporting the view that the Fed’s rate hikes are likely to slow, said Fawad Razaqzada, a market analyst at StoneX. Some consolidation may be needed for the metal to gear up for a clean breakout above $1,800 an ounce, he said.

Later Friday is the University of Michigan’s data on sentiment and inflation expectations, which will be eyed to see how US consumers are perceiving the economic outlook. The Fed is trying to avoid persistently higher price pressure becoming ingrained in the minds of Americans.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,788.46 an ounce as of 9:02 a.m. in London, and is up 0.8% this week. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed. Silver advanced, platinum was steady and palladium fell.

