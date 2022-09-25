(Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied in Asia after plunging to the lowest since April 2020 on Friday, part of a broad financial market sell-off spurred by rapid rate hikes in major economies.

Bullion closed the week down 1.9% amid a retreat in everything from commodities to stocks after the Federal Reserve’s tightening drove the US dollar to record levels.

Despite increasing signs of deterioration in the global economy that’s stoking recession fears, the traditional haven has slumped over the past month in the face of the greenback’s relentless gains. Bullion has entered a bear market, trading at a level 20% below its record high in 2020.

Money managers last week became the most bearish on gold in almost four years as central banks around the world hiked rates in an effort to contain soaring prices. The non-interest bearing metal, which is priced in the US currency, usually has a negative correlation with the dollar and rates.

In the coming week, the market may face fresh volatility from the release of US inflation data and public speaking engagements by Fed officials including Vice Chair Lael Brainard and New York Fed President John Williams.

Spot gold was steady at $1,645.30 an ounce at 8:09 a.m. in Singapore. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged higher and is near a record high after gaining 2.4% last week. Silver was flat, while platinum and palladium rose.

