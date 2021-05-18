(Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied near the highest level in more than three months as investors awaited the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s meeting in April for a further steer on its views on the economy and inflation.

The minutes due later Wednesday may offer more insight into how policy makers view price pressures, and any hints of a timeline for tapering stimulus. In Bank of America Corp.’s latest fund manager survey, inflation topped the list of the biggest tail risks, followed by a bond market taper tantrum and asset bubbles, while Covid-19 was in fourth place.

Gold has been recently buoyed by a resumption of inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds, signaling a boost to investor sentiment and demand for havens amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases in some parts of Asia. The precious metal, which is often used as a hedge against rising consumer prices, is also benefiting from a weaker dollar and wavering Treasury yields.

“Gold prices are steadying as Treasury yields may have found a short-term bottom,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. The outlook for bullion was still bullish given the monetary policy stances across the world’s two largest economies, he said.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,869.54 an ounce by 8:41 a.m. in Singapore. Prices climbed to $1,875.10 on Tuesday, the highest since Jan. 29. Silver, palladium and platinum were all steady. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat after declining 0.3% on Tuesday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.