Canada’s main stock index opened higher, with gold-mining companies rising as the price of gold hit a fresh six-year high.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.16 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 16,244.93.

Meanwhile. U.S. stocks opened lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began down 34.56 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 25,863.15. The S&P 500 opened 5.92 points lower, or 0.21 per cent, at 2,877.17. The Nasdaq Composite began down 10.49 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 7,852.92.