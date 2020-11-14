(Bloomberg) --

Non-oil trade in the United Arab Emirates amounted to about 658.3 billion dirhams ($179.2 billion) during the first half of 2020, the state-owned news agency WAM reported on Saturday citing the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.

More on the UAE’s trade:

  • Gold topped the list at 104 billion dirhams, or 15.7% of total trade.
  • Imports during the first half were at 378.8 billion dirhams, while the value of exports reached 116.7 billion dirhams.
  • China was the UAE’s top trading partner with total trade between the two reaching 82.4 billion dirhams, followed by Saudi Arabia, India and the U.S.

