Gold Tops UAE’s Non-Oil Trade During First Half of 2020

Non-oil trade in the United Arab Emirates amounted to about 658.3 billion dirhams ($179.2 billion) during the first half of 2020, the state-owned news agency WAM reported on Saturday citing the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.

Gold topped the list at 104 billion dirhams, or 15.7% of total trade.

Imports during the first half were at 378.8 billion dirhams, while the value of exports reached 116.7 billion dirhams.

China was the UAE’s top trading partner with total trade between the two reaching 82.4 billion dirhams, followed by Saudi Arabia, India and the U.S.

