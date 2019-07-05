Gold futures fell, heading for the first weekly loss in three, as stronger-than-expected payroll gains in the U.S. called into question expectations for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.

Payrolls climbed 224,000 in June, topping all economists’ estimates, government data Friday showed. Treasury yields and the dollar rose, while declines in Barrick Gold Corp., Kinross Gold Corp. and Sibanye Gold Ltd. dragged down a gauge of gold-mining shares.

Gold had been surging, trading near a six-year high reached last month as evidence of widening economic fallout from the U.S.-China trade war boosted demand for the metal as a haven.

Before Friday’s report, expectations were rising that the Fed would ease monetary policy as soon as this month. Lower rates help make gold more competitive against assets that offer interest.

“The sell-off in the gold price is mainly because investors are thinking that the Fed has less reason to be aggressively dovish, meaning no 50 basis points in the interest-rate cut,”

Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at ThinkMarkets, said in an emailed report.

Gold futures for August delivery fell 1.5 per cent to US$1,400 an ounce at 12:46 p.m. on the Comex in New York. The metal is down about 1 per cent this week, on course for the biggest decline since April.

Still, Aslam said “the initial reaction hasn’t factored in all the information” in the jobs report. The jobless rate ticked up to 3.7 per cent in June from a half-century low of 3.6 per cent, while average hourly earnings increased 3.1 per cent from a year earlier, slightly less than projected.

“I don’t expect that gold is going to completely reverse its rally from the last few weeks,” Daniel Ghali, strategist at TD Securities in Toronto, said by phone Friday. “The market is on some kind of a sugar high from the anticipation of imminent Fed cuts, so while we’ll probably price out of the 50 basis-point-cut scenario, I think that the 25 basis-point cut is very much entrenched in markets at this point.”

The probability that the Fed will still cut rates should lead the metal to trade above US$1,400 an ounce “when the dust settles” around the jobs report, Ghali said.