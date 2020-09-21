(Bloomberg) -- Spot gold slid the most in almost five weeks, falling below $1,900 an ounce as a strengthening dollar diminished demand for commodities.

Spot gold declined as much as 3.5% to $1882.51 an ounce and silver plunged as much as 11% as the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index headed for its biggest gain since June. Stocks tumbled amid concerns that economies will be hit by tighter coronavirus restrictions.

”Equities fell out and the dollar strengthened amid the broad risk-off sentiment in the market,” said Janet Mirasola, managing director at Sucden Futures. “Gold was a victim of a stronger dollar.”

Bullion has soared about 25% this year and reached an all-time high in early August amid bets on a weakening dollar and massive stimulus aimed at reviving pandemic-ravaged economies. The rally has shown signs of stalling in recent weeks, with a resilient greenback and concern over whether the U.S will push through additional stimulus.

Spot gold was at $1,889.14 as of 11:23 a.m. in New York. Spot silver was down 9.3%.

Germany’s health minister warned that the trend of cases in Europe is “worrying” amid expectations that restrictions could soon be extended to London. Former U.S. FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said he expects the nation to experience “at least one more cycle” of the virus in the fall and winter.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to appear before House lawmakers Tuesday. The focus of the hearing will likely fall on fiscal policy, with time running short for Congress to agree on another round of spending measures before it shuts down ahead of November elections.

