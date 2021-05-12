Gold wobbles after U.S. inflation comes in higher than expected

Gold fluctuated after consumer price data showed the U.S. experienced higher-than-expected inflation in April, exacerbating concerns about rising prices.

CPI data showed prices grew 0.8 per cent from a month earlier, four times the median analyst estimate and the highest since 2009. U.S. stock futures dipped on the news while the dollar gained. After dipping on the data, gold pared its losses to trade close to little changed on the day.

Markets were already concerned about rising inflation amid surging commodity prices, which sparked a sell-off in global equities on Tuesday. Higher prices could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise rates earlier than expected, hurting certain stocks as well as gold.

Policy makers at the central bank have been unified in supporting the case for low interest rates. “The outlook is bright, but risks remain, and we are far from our goals,” Governor Lael Brainard told a virtual event Tuesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and James Bullard of St. Louis voiced similarly dovish views.

The CPI data comes amid concerns the economic recovery may not be proceeding as hoped. Gold rose to the highest in three months earlier this week after a report Friday showed a surprise slowdown in U.S. job growth, supporting the case for continued economic stimulus.

Spot gold retreated as much as 0.9 per cent to US$1,821.54 an ounce after the news, before trading at US$1835.41 an ounce by 1:45 p.m. in London. Prices hit US$1,845.51 on Monday, the highest since Feb. 11. Silver, platinum and palladium fell. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index strengthened 0.3 per cent though remained near the lowest since early January.