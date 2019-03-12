Goldcorp says Cerro Negro mine hit by illegal work stoppage

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

VANCOUVER - Goldcorp Inc. (G.TO) says there has been what it called an illegal work stoppage by the AOMA mining union at its Cerro Negro mine in Argentina.

The gold miner says it is working with the union and government authorities to find a resolution and restart operations.

Mining ceased when the work stoppage began on March 8.

Goldcorp says processing activities have also now been stopped with the exhaustion of surface stockpiles.

Cerro Negro is an underground mine that began commercial production in January 2015.

It produced 452,000 ounces of gold in 2017.

