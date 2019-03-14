Goldcorp says work has restarted at Cerro Negro mine in Argentina

VANCOUVER -- Goldcorp Inc. (G.TO) says work at its Cerro Negro mine in Argentina has restarted following a stoppage by unionized workers at the mine.

The gold miner says a conciliation process resolution has been issued by the provincial government of Santa Cruz and accepted.

Workers represented by the Asociacion Obrera Minera Argentina stopped work on March 8.

The company says all personnel have been remobilized and the site is ramping back up to normal operations.

Cerro Negro is an underground mine that began commercial production in January 2015.

It produced 452,000 ounces of gold in 2017.

