(Bloomberg) -- Golden Gate Capital managing directors Rishi Chandna and David Thomas have left the San Francisco-based private equity firm to pursue new opportunities, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Chandna joined Golden Gate in 2002 and focused on the technology and services sectors, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was involved in investments including Ensemble Health Partners, Vector Solutions, Infor and Neustar Security, announcements from the companies show.

Thomas joined Golden Gate in 2006 and focused on industrials and basic materials, his Crunchbase profile shows. He has served on the boards of the firm’s portfolio companies including Active Minerals, Angus Chemical Co. and Tronair.

Chandna and Thomas didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Emails to Chandna and Thomas at Golden Gate rebounded with responses stating they were no longer with the firm.

“Golden Gate Capital has a strong track record and a deep bench of talented investment professionals across all of our core verticals, including software and industrials,” a Golden Gate spokesperson said in a statement. “We have a highly entrepreneurial culture which encourages strong senses of ownership, accountability and innovation amongst our team members. We are proud of our accomplished group of alumni who have continued to grow outside of GGC and do great things in private equity.”

In recent years, other managing directors including Jim Rauh, Rajeev Amara and Rob Little have exited Golden Gate. The firm, led by David Dominik, counts Altamont Capital Partners co-founders Jesse Rogers, Keoni Schwartz and Randall Eason; and Sycamore Partners co-founders Stefan Kaluzny and Peter Morrow among its alumni.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.