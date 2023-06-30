(Bloomberg) -- Golden Gate Capital has reached a deal to buy DMC Power, a supplier of high-voltage connectors to the utilities sector, from middle-market investment firm Bridgepoint Capital, according to people familiar with the matter.

The acquisition values the DMC at roughly $350 million, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information was private. DMC’s revenue has more than tripled since it was spun out of a Bridgepoint portfolio company in 2013, one of the people said.

Representatives for DMC and Golden Gate did not immediately respond to requests for comment while Bridgepoint declined to comment.

DMC came to life as the power unit of Permaswage, an aerospace supplier of hydraulic fittings that Bridgepoint bought in 2007 before selling it years later to Precision Castparts Corp. for $600 million.

Now operating as a standalone business, DMC manufactures technology used to connect power lines in substations to reduce energy loss. The company is based in Carson, California, with additional facilities in Olive Branch, Mississippi, and in Canada.

San Francisco-based Golden Gate has raised more than $19 billion in committed capital to date, according to the private equity firm’s website. DMC may fit well in its industrials portfolio, joining other assets such as Stonehill Environmental Partners and made-to-order elevator component supplier Vantage.

Bridgepoint is a middle-market investment firm that targets companies valued at up to about $1 billion, with a strong presence in Europe. According to its website, it has completed more than 80 investments in the past decade and has more than €38 billion ($41 billion) in managed assets.

