(Bloomberg) -- The Golden Globe Awards, under new owners and competing against Sunday Night Football, increased its TV audience from last year’s dismal turnout.

The program, carried on Paramount Global’s CBS network, attracted an audience of 9.4 million viewers, the broadcaster said Monday, up from the 6.3 million who tuned in a year ago.

The new owners of the Globes, billionaire Todd Boehly and media magnate Jay Penske, took over the program following a scandal under its previous backer, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Longtime broadcaster NBC, part of Comcast Corp., canceled the show in 2022 over the matter, and returned it to the air last year to low ratings. The audience for the program peaked at more than 26 million in 2004. Audiences for awards shows generally have been in decline.

Read More: Oppenheimer Starts Oscars March With 5 Golden Globes

This year’s program, carried by CBS for the first time in about 20 years, was led by the film drama Oppenheimer from Comcast’s Universal Pictures, which won five awards, and the HBO family business drama Succession, which got four.

Last night’s show was up against NBC’s Sunday Night Football, featuring the Buffalo Bills’ 21-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Sunday Night Football averages more than 18 million viewers a night.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.