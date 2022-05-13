(Bloomberg) -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, owner of the Golden Globes awards, is exploring a deal that could involve bringing an outside investor into the organization.

Todd Boehly, a co-founder of Guggenheim Partners, has made an offer, the association said in a statement Friday. A special committee of the board is reviewing proposals and at least one other party is interested.

Boehly, who just submitted $5.25 billion winning bid for England’s Chelsea Football Club, is presently serving as interim chief executive officer of the association. He isn’t involved in reviewing the bids, according to the statement.

The association, founded in 1943, is the home of the annual awards show, which gives out trophies for film and TV work. Members consist of foreign journalists, and the group has come under fire in recent years for a lack of diversity in its ranks and lax rules regarding perks, both from the association and the studios competing for awards.

The controversy prompted longtime network host NBC to drop the show this year. It was held in private.

The association “remains committed to continuing its process of change and transformation to address issues of diversity, governance, and conduct, regardless of whether there is a transaction or other strategic change or outcome,” it said in the statement.

Boehly’s Eldridge Industries owns Dick Clark Productions, the longtime producer of the Golden Globes show.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.