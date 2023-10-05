(Bloomberg) -- The owners of NBA’s Golden State Warriors have been awarded a new professional women’s basketball franchise that will begin playing in San Francisco in 2025.

The team will be owned and operated by co-Executive Chairmen Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, the league said Thursday in a statement. They’ll play home games in San Francisco’s Chase Center, the Warriors’ home arena, and have their headquarters at the team’s facility in Oakland.

This is the sixth NBA franchise to also own a team in the WNBA. Founded in 1946 as the Philadelphia Warriors, the team moved west in 1962 and has won seven league championships.

